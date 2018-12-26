Rampaging Liverpool pulls clear six-points clear

Klopp's 181st game in charge saw Liverpool take an early Boxing Day lead at Anfield, Dejan Lovren smashing in a superb half-volley to set up their eighth straight Premier League win.

And when Salah stepped up to convert a penalty he won himself immediately after the restart, Rafael Benitez's side was heading to defeat on his Anfield return.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho added late goals for the rampant host and Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Leicester City means the 2017-2018 champion falls further behind Klopp's men ahead of its clash at the Etihad Stadium on 4 January (AEDT), with Tottenham moving up to second after thrashing Bournemouth.

Joselu and Shaqiri missed clear chances in an open start at Anfield, with Liverpool taking the lead in the 11th minute.

A diabolical clearing header from Jamaal Lascelles fell straight to Lovren, who smashed a wonderful half-volleyed finish high into the roof of the net.

Martin Dubravka denied Sadio Mane and then made a fine save to keep out a deflected Shaqiri free-kick before the interval.

But Liverpool extended its advantage two minutes after the restart, Salah beating Dubravka from the penalty spot after he was tugged on the arm by Paul Dummett.

And with City dropping points again, Liverpool gave its fans an ideal late Christmas present when Shaqiri tapped in a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross and Fabinho headed in Salah's corner for a close-range fourth.

Other Premier League results:

Burnley 1-5 Everton

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Leicester 2-1 Manchester CIty

Cardiff 0-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield

Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth