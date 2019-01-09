Ozil, Koscielny ease Arsenal's injury woes

Ozil has not featured for the Gunners since their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day, the Germany international subbed at half-time with a knee injury.

After missing Arsenal's last three matches, Ozil is back in contention to face the Hammers after taking part in Unai Emery's preparations on Thursday (NZDT).

His return is a welcome for Emery who has seen his squad – particularly the defence – plagued by injuries in recent weeks, problems that appear to be easing.

Full-backs Hector Bellerin (calf) and Nacho Monreal (hamstring) are back in contention, while central defenders Dinos Mavropanos (groin) and Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) have also returned.

Laurent Koscielny – who suffered a back spasm during the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round victory over Blackpool – also took part in training to give Emery a plethora of options to choose from.

Meanwhile, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be back in February after a foot injury.