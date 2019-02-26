Newcastle cruises after Schar stunner

The Switzerland centre-back rifled home an unstoppable shot midway through the first half before Sean Longstaff scored his first league goal for the club.

Burnley had battled to a 2-1 win over Tottenham just three days ago, but they rarely troubled Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the second half as a run of four away league games without defeat ended rather meekly.

It took 24 minutes for a shot on target to arrive, but it was worth the wait for Newcastle fans, with Schar blasting a stunning effort in off the right-hand post from 25 yards out.

Dubravka blocked a Chris Wood effort as Burnley threatened a swift response, but it was 2-0 seven minutes before half-time, Longstaff drilling a shot into the bottom-left corner after the visitor failed to clear Matt Ritchie's cross.

There was more frustration for Burnley before the break, with Ritchie escaping punishment for a late challenge on Johann Gudmundsson in the box, and James Tarkowski volleying over when presented with a golden chance to score.

Tarkowski headed over from Robbie Brady's corner, but Miguel Almiron should have made the win safe when he raced through on Tom Heaton's goal only to fail to beat the keeper at his near post.

Peter Crouch was thrown on but could do little more than leave Mohamed Diame needing treatment for a cut head after an accidental collision, as Burnley lost for just the second time this year in all competitions.