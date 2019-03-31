Lloris horror show sends Liverpool top

Lucas Moura's second-half goal cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener to leave the Reds behind Manchester City on goal difference, only for Toby Alderweireld to turn the ball into his own net in the 90th minute when Lloris failed to hold a Mohamed Salah header.

With City beating Fulham comfortably on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side was in need of a positive result to keep the pressure on the champion, which plays again at home to Cardiff City on Thursday.

It looked as though Lucas' first league goal of 2019 would be enough to secure the visitor a valuable point in its top-four chase and give City the boost it wanted, only for Lloris to throw away the result.

The only shot on target of the first half proved the difference at the interval, with Firmino running into the space between Spurs' centre-back trio to head in Andrew Robertson's precise cross.

Spurs did threaten, though, even if Alisson's goal was untroubled, with Lucas Moura and Dele Alli each coming close with efforts from the edge of the box.

Alisson had to parry a Harry Kane strike before Christian Eriksen's follow-up was blocked by Robertson, as Spurs stepped up the pressure after the break.

Salah then wasted a good chance on the break for Liverpool, and Spurs punished their host 70 minutes in, when Eriksen's scuffed effort from Kieran Trippier's cut-back was fired beyond Alisson by the arriving Lucas.

The visitor should have won it itself inside the final five minutes, but Moussa Sissoko blasted over the crossbar after being sent clear by Son Heung-min's smart lay-off.

And Liverpool made it pay as the game ticked towards injury time, when Salah headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's looping cross goalwards and Lloris could only push the ball off Alderweireld and over the line.