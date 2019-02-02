Late penalty salvages a point for Burnley

Having been denied what seemed to be a clear spot-kick midway through the first half at Turf Moor, Barnes made no mistake from 12 yards to secure a share of the spoils late on.

Nathan Redmond's strike 10 minutes into the second half had looked set to be enough for Southampton, but Burnley rallied, Barnes denied by Alex McCarthy and the crossbar before debutant Peter Crouch headed into Jack Stephens's arm.

With referee Anthony Taylor this time showing no hesitation in giving the decision Burnley's way, Barnes stepped up to ensure its unbeaten league start to 2019 continued.

Danny Ings should have put his former club behind six minutes in, but failed to lift his effort over Tom Heaton, who had reacted sharply to close the angle, and Burnley was convinced it should have had a penalty with just more than half an hour played.

Having taken down a long ball, Barnes drew a clumsy challenge from McCarthy, but despite Southampton's goalkeeper getting none of the ball, Burnley's claims fell on deaf ears.

Phil Bardsley cleared off the line and Heaton denied James Ward-Prowse after the interval, and Southampton's pressure told when Redmond arrowed a low finish into the bottom corner 10 minutes into the second half.

Barnes continued to pose Burnley's greatest threat and forced a brilliant save out of McCarthy before hitting the crossbar.

However, there was to be one more twist. Stephens's handball from a Crouch knock-down gave referee Taylor little choice but to point to the spot, and Barnes duly slammed home in the 94th minute.