Last-gasp Mounie strike gives Huddesfield the win

Siewert, who was brought in as David Wagner's full-time successor at the end of January, had seen Huddersfield suffer defeats in each of his first four matches at the helm, but after ringing the changes his side battled to its first league victory since winning away to Wolves in November.

Aside from a few half-chances, the first half passed with precious little excitement, though Siewert was surely happy to see an improvement from Sunday's (NZDT) 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United having made eight alterations.

Huddersfield appeared more committed to attacking in the second half and, although their luck seemed to have deserted them with a few misses, its persistence paid off and Mounie made amends for a bad miss early on, clinching only their third league win of the campaign.