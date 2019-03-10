Last-gasp Hazard strike rescues Chelsea

The Blues were staring down the barrel of a costly defeat courtesy of Raul Jimenez's textbook counter-attacking goal in the second half.

But Chelsea's genius forward drilled home in injury time to secure a point that meant the momentum garnered from three straight wins over Tottenham, Fulham and Dynamo Kiev was not totally lost.

Maurizio Sarri's side can only be as far as four points adrift of the top four after Manchester United visit Arsenal on Sunday, while Wolves miss out on a first league double over Chelsea since 1974-1975.