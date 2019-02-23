King goes from penalty hero to villain

King gave the Cherries a 14th-minute lead from 12 yards after being brought down by Joao Moutinho, but Wolves pulled level with a spot-kick of their own in the 83rd minute, Raul Jimenez slotting home.

Referee Roger East then remarkably awarded a third penalty just two minutes later after Ryan Fraser when down softly under Ivan Cavaleiro's challenge as he entered the area, King this time firing wide from 12 yards.

While Eddie Howe's side will be disappointed not to have taken all three points, it has at least ended a run of two defeats, while Wolves remain in eighth after being leapfrogged by Watford.