Kane sustains 'significant' ankle injury

Kane suffered the injury in a challenge with England team-mate Fabian Delph during Wednesday's (AEST) quarter-final first leg at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min scored to earn Mauricio Pochettino's side a 1-0 advantage ahead of next week's return, but the Spurs manager accepted Kane could be out for the rest of the season.

Spurs said on Thursday that tests on Kane's injured ankle have shown "a significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle".

But the club indicated he could play again this term as he "will continue to be assessed by our medical staff over the coming week".