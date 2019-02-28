Kane cleared to play north London derby

Watch Tottenham v Arsenal LIVE on beIN SPORTS on Sunday from 1.30am (AEDT)

England skipper Kane clashed with Azpilicueta during the first half of Thursday's (NZDT) Premier League encounter and appeared to move his head towards the defender.

However, the 25-year-old is not in line for punishment over the incident as the match officials saw it at the time and decided no sanction was necessary.

It means Kane is free to play in Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are aiming to respond following back-to-back defeats that appear to have all but ended their bid for the Premier League title.

Arsenal beat its bitter rival 4-2 at Emirates Stadium last December, although Spurs prevailed 2-0 later that month when the sides met in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners are fourth in the table, four points behind Spurs, having thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 on Thursday.