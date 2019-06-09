LaLiga
Jorginho unsure if Sarri will stay at Chelsea

Jorginho has "no idea" if Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will continue at Stamford Bridge as the Blues manager continues to be linked with Juventus.

Sarri is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin after just one season in charge of Premier League side Chelsea.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Serie A outfit Napoli to Chelsea ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign but the Italy midfielder does not know what the future holds for the 60-year-old.

"I don't know, we'll see what he chooses," Jorginho said after Italy's 3-0 win over Greece in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.

"I have no idea what he'll do, to be honest, as I am focused on Italy right now."

In his first season at Chelsea, Sarri guided the Blues to third in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League glory.

Jorginho, who arrived in a reported £50 million ($92.3 million) transfer, made 54 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for Chelsea.

