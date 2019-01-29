Jimenez at the double in routine Wolves win

Lukasz Fabianski had done his best to keep the Hammers in the contest, but there was little he could do to stop Saiss scoring from Joao Moutinho's 66th-minute set-piece.

Jimenez's clever finish made sure of the points with 10 minutes remaining and a deft effort for his second completed the most routine of wins for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, which go seventh in the Premier League.

It marks the first ever league double for Wolves over the Hammers, who have lost back-to-back top-flight games for the first time since October and failed to rebound from a humiliating 4-2 loss to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

Wolves had a strong penalty claim waved away in the 21st minute.

Matt Doherty burst into the area and was felled in a tangle of legs by Arthur Masuaku with referee David Coote awarding only a corner.

Leander Dendoncker tamely struck Doherty's centre straight at Fabianski, while Jonny was unlucky his stooping diving header from Jimenez's sublime cross trickled past the right post.

The host side had a goal chalked off when Dendoncker headed in the rebound after the crossbar was rattled by Jimenez, who was adjudged offside.

Wolves' pressure did not relent in the second half and Diogo Jota and Saiss were both smartly denied by Fabianski.

Fabianski made another fine stop from Jonny's stinging effort, but the goalkeeper was finally beaten when Saiss headed in Moutinho's delivery from the resulting corner.

There was no coming back when Jimenez beat his marker to flick Moutinho's left-wing free-kick past Fabianski and the Portugal striker lifted a third over the goalkeeper from Jota's pass to a complete a rapid Wolves break.