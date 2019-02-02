Inspired Cardiff wins after salute to missing Sala

It was Cardiff's first win of 2019, coming after a tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala, and one it thoroughly deserved after successfully shackling a Bournemouth side that put four past Chelsea in its previous outing.

Sala became Cardiff's record signing last month when he moved from Nantes, but while crossing the English Channel his plane disappeared, and neither the wreckage nor the striker have been found.

Reid converted a fifth-minute penalty and was a constant menace to Bournemouth's defenders, who failed to contain him when he doubled the Bluebirds' lead just seconds into the second half.

The result was not enough to lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone — it is two points behind 17th-placed Burnley — but on an emotional night it pulled together and delivered a result and a performance that the whole club sorely needed.

Steve Cook handled a high ball in the penalty area to divert it away from Oumar Niasse after just five minutes and Reid sent the ensuing spot-kick straight down the middle to beat Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth grew into the game with Josh King and Andrew Surman pulling the strings and Ryan Fraser curled a shot around the post from 18 yards with Cardiff's defenders backing away from him.

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge made a superb save to turn Surman's dipping 20-yard shot onto the crossbar and at the other end Adam Smith defended Josh Murphy's cross superbly, sweeping the ball away from Callum Paterson when the winger would surely have scored at close range.

The second half was just 13 seconds old when Aron Gunnarsson's long ball forward split the Bournemouth defence and Reid took a touch to guide it past Boruc before tucking it into the empty net.

Bournemouth pressed throughout the second half without giving Etheridge any real scares and Eddie Howe's men certainly missed the creativity of David Brooks as they suffered a second defeat in four games.