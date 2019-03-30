Huddersfield's Premier League relegation sealed

Huddersfield has endured a dreadful second campaign in the Premier League and was condemned to the drop by Luka Milivojevic's penalty and a Patrick van Aanholt strike.

The loss, combined with wins for Burnley and Southampton over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, left Huddersfield 19 points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

After earning promotion via the play-offs in 2016-2017, Huddersfield sensationally avoided relegation back to the Championship under David Wagner.

However, it struggled to replicate the impressive performances of 2017-2018 and Wagner left the club last January with Huddersfield eight points shy of 17th. It has won just one game under his replacement, Jan Siewert, who can now look ahead to the prospect of a Championship campaign next term.

The Terriers' joined Derby County as the only clubs to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.