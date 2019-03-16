Hernandez's late show stuns Terriers

Jan Siewert's side had looked set for just a fourth league win of the season after a Juninho Bacuna header and Karlan Grant brace had cancelled out Mark Noble's early penalty.

But it crumbled in the closing stages, with Angelo Ogbonna reducing the deficit with 15 minutes remaining and substitute Hernandez twice heading past Jan Lossl, the second coming in stoppage-time, to seal an unlikely win in a seven-goal thriller.

Defeat leaves the Terriers rooted to the foot of the Premier League, 16 points from safety, while Manuel Pellegrini's side remains in ninth.