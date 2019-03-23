Hazard dismisses reports of Madrid agreement

Hazard has been strongly linked with Madrid for months, and although he has often spoken positively about playing for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri, he has continued to flirt with Los Blancos.

He went as far claiming playing for Madrid was a "dream" of his last year, while reports on Saturday suggest the 28-year-old has already reached an agreement with them for a five-year contract.

Speaking on international duty with Belgium, Hazard moved to quash such speculation, though he did little to ease the worries of Chelsea fans.

Initially, when Hazard recognised a Madrid question was forthcoming at a news conference, he said: "No, no, I'm not here to talk about Real [Madrid]."

But he was pressed for an answer, replying: "There is still nothing. I'm focused on [playing against] Cyprus — that's the only thing I'm working on now."

Hazard has scored 13 goals and set up another 11 in the Premier League this season.