Premier League
Premier League

Hammers nail back-to-back wins

West Ham United cruised to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton in its last home game of the season thanks to a brace from Marko Arnautovic.

Reuters

The forward scored one in both halves before defender Ryan Fredericks sealed the win as the Hammers made it back-to-back wins, having beaten London rival Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Despite being without a victory in four starts, Southampton is mathematically safe from the drop.

Arnautovic struck first in the 16th minute when Yan Valery lost the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Mark Noble to pick up possession and feed the Austrian for a cool left-foot finish.

West Ham put the result beyond doubt 20 minutes from time when Arthur Masuaku surged past James Ward-Prowse. His cross was pushed out by Forster, and a fortuitous deflection off Arnautovic allowed the forward to head in from close range.

Three minutes later, Fredericks scored his first league goal in more than five years, playing a neat one-two with sub Jack Wilshere before powering into the box and beating Forster with a low strike into the bottom corner.

News Southampton West Ham Football
Previous Spurs implode as Cherries grab late win
Read
Spurs implode as Cherries grab late win
Next Dendoncker helps Wolves close in on seventh
Read
Dendoncker helps Wolves close in on seventh

Latest Stories