Hammers hurt Spurs in top-four race

Mauricio Pochettino's side relied on Christian Eriksen's 88th-minute stunner to secure the points against Brighton and Hove Albion last week, and a sluggish display this time around was punished when Michail Antonio hammered home in the 67th minute, marking the first time Tottenham has conceded at its new home.

The hosts, who have a UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg tie with Ajax next up on Wednesday (NZST), had their chances with Son Heung-min particularly wasteful and Vincent Janssen denied on the line late on, while Lukasz Fabianski was typically impressive in West Ham's goal.

This lacklustre showing was made worse as Antonio slammed in from close range to inflict a first defeat on Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and keep the top-four race wide open.

Son should have done better when played through by Dele Alli in the 11th minute but the South Korea forward failed to generate enough power to beat Fabianski.

Felipe Anderson demonstrated similar profligacy soon after, drilling straight at Hugo Lloris after driving clear down the left, while a crisp Lucas Moura strike flashed wide at the other end.

Reckless play from Issa Diop might have proved costly for West Ham if not for Fabianski's fine save from Eriksen's snapshot, before Felipe Anderson's deflected strike almost caught Lloris flat footed.

Marko Arnautovic was the next to test Lloris as West Ham grew in confidence after the restart, although Tottenham wanted a penalty when Son went down under pressure from Arthur Masuaku after failing to get a shot away.

West Ham's resilience was rewarded soon after, Antonio expertly controlling Arnautovic's cross before sending a rasping strike past Lloris.

But with Antonio and Diop both squandering chances to make sure of the win, Fabian Balbuena came to West Ham's rescue with a goal-line clearance to deny substitute Janssen an equaliser.