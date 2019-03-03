Gray's late winner downs Rodgers' Leicester

Jamie Vardy's equaliser seemed to have earned Rodgers' men a draw at Vicarage Road on Monday (NZDT) after the striker cancelled out an early header by Troy Deeney 15 minutes from time.

But, after a poor clearance by Kasper Schmeichel, Deeney lifted the ball into the path of Gray and the substitute beat the Leicester goalkeeper in stoppage time.

Watford - beaten 5-0 at Liverpool in midweek - collected their third Premier League win in four games while Leicester will hope Rodgers can get off the mark next weekend.

Adrian Mariappa should have given Watford an early lead but fired straight at Schmeichel from six yards out, though the hosts opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Gerard Deulofeu's whipped free-kick allowed Deeney to steal in front of Wes Morgan and flick a close-range header past Schmeichel, although he may have been marginally offside.

Harvey Barnes wasted an opening and the half ended without Leicester having a shot on target, Wilfred Ndidi finally giving Ben Foster a comfortable save to make in the 51st minute.

Ndidi hit the woodwork with a mishit cross as Leicester cranked up the pressure and they equalised in the 75th minute, Vardy racing onto Youri Tielemans' throughball in trademark style to beat Foster.

Rodgers' side missed the chance to snatch all three points when captain Morgan glanced James Maddison's cross wide, and it proved costly.

After Schmeichel mishit a pass, Deeney sent substitute Gray clear to score the winner for the second home Premier League game in a row, leaving Rodgers furious.