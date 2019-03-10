Firmino and Mane keep Reds hot on City's heels

Pep Guardiola's side eased to a 3-1 victory over Watford to turn up the heat on Liverpool, which had drawn four of its previous six league matches.

The pressure was increased when Ashley Westwood scored straight from a corner on Sunday, but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane each netted twice to secure the comeback, despite a late Johann Gudmundsson goal amid difficult conditions on Merseyside.

Anfield was stunned after only six minutes when Westwood's corner from the left curled all the way into the net, although Alisson was furious it was allowed to stand after claiming he had been blocked by three Burnley players on the line.

Liverpool levelled within 13 minutes, though, Firmino tapping in after Tom Heaton made a mess of trying to block Mohamed Salah's low cross from the right.

It was 2-1 before the half-hour mark, Mane side-footing into the right-hand corner after Adam Lallana did well to block a clearance.

Burnley improved after the break, with Dwight McNeil causing problems down the Liverpool right, but the result was put beyond them 67 minutes in when Firmino buried his second into an unguarded net after Salah had failed to capitalise on Heaton's poor goal kick.

Mane should have scored a late fourth when he somehow turned Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross onto the crossbar with the goal at his mercy, but he made amends by rounding Heaton and burying a left-foot finish after Gudmundsson's close-range finish had threatened to make the final few moments anxious.