FIFA confirms Chelsea has appealed transfer ban

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea last month over 29 cases in which the club was found to have breached regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Responding to the ban, which prevents Chelsea from registering any new signings before the end of the 2019-20 season, a club statement said they "categorically refute" FIFA's claims and would be appealing.

"The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation," Chelsea said.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Chelsea has now submitted their appeal against the ban.

Barcelona were handed a similar transfer ban in 2014 but an appeal by the LaLiga club pushed the punishment into the following year.

They subsequently signed Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Jeremy Mathieu, Claudio Bravo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen before the ban came into effect.