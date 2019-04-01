Premier League
Everton to investigate alleged Pickford incident

Footage circulated on social media allegedly shows Jordan Pickford involved in a melee on the street and Everton is investigating.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly shows the England goalkeeper involved in a fight on the street.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old has started every Premier League game this season for the Toffees and kept a clean sheet as they beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium on Saturday.

Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history when he left hometown club Sunderland for Merseyside in 2017 in a deal that could reach £30million. He also played a starring role in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Everton's next game is at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday (NZDT).

