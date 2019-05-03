Everton remains in hunt for Europe

The Toffees needed all three points to stay in the hunt for seventh spot and potential European qualification, and Marco Silva's side started superbly in its last home match of the campaign, leading 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

After an own goal from Ben Mee, Seamus Coleman capitalised on another error, this time from Tom Heaton, to head home a second and effectively seal the match.

Ashley Barnes had an effort disallowed for offside and Johan Gudmundsson passed up Burnley's best chance after the interval, as Everton cruised to a comfortable win in their final home game of the season.

However, a place in the UEFA Europa League is out of Everton's hands, and a win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against relegated Fulham on Sunday (NZST) could shatter the dream.