Eriksen salvages draw as Spurs seal fourth place

Only a defeat and an eight-goal swing in favour of Arsenal would have seen Spurs drop out of the top four and miss out on Champions League qualification, and although Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered something of a European hangover after their exploits at Ajax, they held on to fourth spot with little difficulty.

It did not take Spurs long to find the breakthrough, as Eric Dier converted the first chance of the match, but Everton grew into proceedings and finished the first half in the ascendancy.

The visitor's improvement saw them come from behind to lead with goals from Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun in quick succession after the break, but Eriksen's lovely strike 15 minutes from time at least saw Spurs avoid ending the campaign with a defeat.

Spurs showed no sign of any post-Amsterdam rustiness during the early exchanges and took the lead with just three minutes played – Dier smashing in from close range after Everton failed to clear a corner.

Although the host looked in control, Hugo Lloris had to make a fine save down to his right after half an hour, just about preventing Bernard's shot from creeping inside the post.

Walcott got Everton a deserved leveller in the 69th minute, though, finding the bottom-left corner after being fed by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Tosun turned things around soon after, bundling in from close range after Lloris's good save from a Michael Keane header landed at the feet of the Turkish striker.

But Eriksen clinched a share of the spoils a few minutes later, finding the bottom-right corner with a gorgeous 25-yard free-kick.