Eagles win to send Terriers down

The Eagles have found goals hard to come by at home this season but were gifted the chance to break the deadlock when Juninho Bacuna carelessly fouled Wilfried Zaha in the 75th minute.

Luka Milivojevic converted from the spot for his 10th goal of the season, easing the concerns of the home fans after an otherwise frustrating performance from their side.

Palace secured all three points in the 88th minute, Patrick van Aanholt showing his team-mates how to finish by slotting a low drive underneath goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

With Burnley and Southampton both winning, Huddersfield now knows it will drop down a level at the end of its second season in the top flight.

The Terriers' future was confirmed with six games remaining, meaning they join Derby County as the only clubs to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.