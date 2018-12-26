Digne double caps off sweet win for Toffees

Thumped 6-2 at Goodison Park on Monday (NZDT), the pressure was on the Merseysiders to end a five-match winless streak and they all-but achieved the task in the space of 22 minutes at Turf Moor.

Digne's free-kick - his second in four matches - and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty added to Yerry Mina's second-minute opener, before Ben Gibson marked his Premier League debut for Burnley with a goal.

But the Clarets, now two points behind fourth-bottom Cardiff City, never looked like avoiding an eighth loss in 10 matches, which was confirmed through Digne's exquisite second in the 71st minute and a tidy a late Richarlison finish.

Toffees boss Silva urged his players to "show character" after their meek surrender to Spurs and they delivered in a devastating start.

Mina rose unchallenged to nod home his first Premier League goal from Bernard's corner, before left-back Digne beat Joe Hart with a classy curling free-kick in the 13th minute.

Ben Mee's handball from a set-piece then enabled Sigurdsson to coolly extend the margin from the spot, although the Clarets were given a glimmer of hope when Gibson turned in James Tarkowski's blocked header eight minutes before the break.

England international Tarkowski squandered a glorious chance to further reduce the deficit soon after the restart, slicing a close-range half-volley over the crossbar.

The miss was compounded 19 minutes from the end as France defender Digne fired a left-footed drive into the bottom-right corner to ensure Everton serenely ascended back into the top half, with substitute Richarlison poking home a fifth right at the end after Sigurdsson played him in.