Chelsea wins ugly as fans call for Sarri sacking

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed in Willian's cross in the first of seven additional minutes as the Blues, who were insipid for so much of the contest, produced an impressive turnaround at Cardiff City Stadium.

Víctor Camarasa had reacted quickly to sweep home Harry Arter's weak cross to open the scoring early in the second half, but the Welsh club was unable to cling on to its lead during a dramatic conclusion.

Cesar Azpilicueta's 84th-minute header dragged Chelsea level, though replays showed the defender was in an offside position when turning the ball home.

Substitute Loftus-Cheek then nodded in a much-needed winner for Maurizio Sarri, who had listened to a section of the travelling fans chant for him to be sacked earlier in proceedings.

The result means Chelsea moves level on 60 points with Arsenal in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

As for third-bottom Cardiff, it remains in deep trouble in the relegation zone, five points behind nearest rival Burnley and Southampton.

The manner of the defeat visibly annoyed manager Neil Warnock, who exchanged words with opposite number Sarri before heading on to the pitch at full-time to stare down referee Craig Pawson and his assistants.