Burnley edges five points clear of relegation zone

Sean Dyche's side had lost its past four Premier League games to drop closer to the bottom three but on the day the Clarets boss marked his 300th game in charge it collected three precious points.

Clear chances were hard to find at Turf Moor on Saturday but Burnley's fast start saw it nudge in front when Chris Wood's shot bounced in off Coady after hitting the woodwork.

McNeil settled matters in the 77th minute after Ivan Cavaleiro wasted the best opportunity for the FA Cup semi-finalist, which remains seventh, although it is now winless in its past four away Premier League games.

Coady's third own goal of the league season opened the scoring after just 78 seconds.

McNeil caught out the Wolves defence with a quickly taken free-kick and though Wood's shot beat Rui Patricio it needed a touch off the post, and then off captain Coady, before crossing the line.

Wolves had a penalty appeal rejected when Jonny Castro Otto's shot was blocked by Ashley Barnes' arm but neither side created any further openings in a tight first half.

Cavaleiro blazed a good chance over the crossbar in the 49th minute after Leander Dendoncker escaped Ben Mee's attentions on the touchline to pull back a low cross.

With Wolves building growing pressure, James Tarkowski's superb block denied Diogo Jota a clear shot on goal, before a double-change saw Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez introduced.

Tom Heaton finally had to make a save in the 74th minute as Jonny directed Joao Moutinho's cross at the Burnley goal, but the Clarets exploited gaps in the Wolves back line to clinch the points.

Wood's run drew away defenders and McNeil, who earned his first England Under-20 cap during the international break, arrowed a left-footed drive across Patricio to settle Burnley's nerves.