Brilliant Hazard boosts Chelsea's top-four bid

The Belgium international slalomed past several players to score a brilliant opener midway through the first half and killed off the visitor's resistance in the 90th minute as Maurizio Sarri's men strengthened their aspirations of Champions League qualification.

Chelsea was especially captivating throughout the opening 45 minutes and now sit above Tottenham and Arsenal, though both teams have a game in hand.

The Blues' triumph served as a significant boost at the outset of a busy period that takes them to Slavia Prague for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.