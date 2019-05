Arsenal and Cardiff honour Sala with daffodil tribute

Guernsey Police ended their search and rescue operation for Sala, who was on board a Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes last Tuesday (NZDT).

Sala became Cardiff's club-record signing the weekend before and the 28 year-old's family have since been able to restart the search thanks to a crowdfunding effort.

The Premier League trip to Arsenal was Cardiff's first match since Sala disappeared, and the Welsh club's staff and fans are expected to wear yellow daffodils.

The flower will also be handed out alongside the official matchday programme, which lists Sala as part of Cardiff's squad, with a daffodil where his number would have been.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo explained the use of the daffodil, highlighting its significance for both Wales and Nantes.

"It is a yellow flower, the flower of Wales and has significance to Nantes," he said. "We feel for FC Nantes, their fans and players.

"They definitely know Emiliano better than we do and it is tougher for them at this point in time."