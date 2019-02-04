Premier League Catch Up - February

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT
2 February
Burnley v Southampton
Cardiff City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Liverpool
9 February
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley
Fulham v Manchester United
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Manchester City v Chelsea
Southampton v Cardiff City
Watford v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
23 February
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Cardiff City v Watford
Everton v Manchester City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town
West Ham United v Fulham
26 February
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
27 February
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Fulham