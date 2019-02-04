Premier League Catch Up - February

The big matches continue in November LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month.

2 February

Burnley v Southampton

Cardiff City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Liverpool

9 February

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley

Fulham v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Manchester City v Chelsea

Southampton v Cardiff City

Watford v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

23 February

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Cardiff City v Watford

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham United v Fulham

26 February

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

27 February

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Fulham