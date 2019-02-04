Premier League
Premier League catch-up TV

Premier League Catch Up - February

These are the Premier League fixtures available in February via catch-up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Getty Images

WATCH EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GAME LIVE ON BEIN CONNECT

 

SEE DETAILED WEEKLY FIXTURE INFORMATION HERE

 

The big matches continue in November LIVE and via catch-up on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. 

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month. 

2 February

 

Burnley v Southampton

Cardiff City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Liverpool

9 February

 

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley

Fulham v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Manchester City v Chelsea

Southampton v Cardiff City

Watford v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

23 February

 

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Cardiff City v Watford

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham United v Fulham

26 February

 

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

27 February

 

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Fulham

News Arsenal Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Everton Huddersfield Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Newcastle United Southampton Football Cardiff City Fulham Premier LEague
Previous Fekir penalty ends PSG's unbeaten run
Read
Fekir penalty ends PSG's unbeaten run
Next Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Latest Stories