Premier League Catch Up - April

These are the Premier League fixtures available in April via catch-up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Miss the game live? Here are the fixtures you can watch via catch up on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this month. 

6 April

 

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Watford v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

13 April

 

Brighton and Hove Albion v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Fulham v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford v Arsenal

20 April

 

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Everton v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

