Montpellier piles more misery on PSG

PSG squandered a two-goal lead to lose on penalties to Rennes in Monday's (NZST) Coupe de France final, and looked equally shaky with woeful defending and scant attacking play.

Ambroise Oyongo's own goal put Montpellier ahead after 12 minutes but Presnel Kimpembe – who endured a torrid game – put through his own net at the other end in the 21st minute to draw the host level.

Angel Di Maria had looked like securing just a second win in six games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champion but, after missing a number of golden opportunities, Andy Delort showed superb composure in the 80th minute to draw Montpellier level.

Substitute Souleymane Camara then took advantage of a Leandro Paredes error fire past Gianluigi Buffon five minutes from time to secure a famous win.