Mbappe decisive in Neymar's absence

Brazil star Neymar had been allowed to travel back to his home country to rest after recent struggles with a groin injury, and while PSG missed his craft, it scraped the win nonetheless.

Angel Di Maria looked PSG's biggest threat in the first half, although his two best strikes did not quite hit the target as the hosts failed to make the most of their superiority.

PSG remained the controlling force after the interval and finally broke the deadlock through Mbappe in the 68th minute, and that proved to be enough as the hosts' first Ligue 1 game since 5 December — due to the Gilet Jaunes demonstrations — ended with a triumph.

It took less than a minute for PSG to threaten, as Di Maria saw a controlled volley go just agonisingly over Ciprian Tatarusanu's crossbar.

But that failed to usher in a period of PSG bombardment, with its next opportunity not presenting itself until the 25th minute, when Julian Draxler shot over from 20 yards after Mbappe's cut-back.

Di Maria went close again a few moments later, his 25-yard strike flying past the right-hand post with Tatarusanu looking beaten.

PSG continued to threaten from distance after the break, with Di Maria and Mbappe shooting just off target in the first 12 minutes.

Draxler thought he opened the scoring after an hour, but VAR proved the ball went out of play in the build-up, despite Marco Verratti's best efforts.

There was no denying Mbappe 22 minutes from time, though, as he turned in from close range via the crossbar after Marquinhos flicked on Di Maria's corner.

Di Maria saw another effort thud against the crossbar but it mattered little as PSG secured victory to open up a 13-point lead over Lille — beaten 2-1 by Toulouse — at the top of the table.