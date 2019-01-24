Henry suspended by Monaco as future looks bleak

Franck Passi will lead training for the first team as the club figures out whether or not Henry is the right man to stay in the job on a full-time basis.

"AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend its duties as coach of the first team Thierry Henry from this day and waiting for a final decision," a brief statement on the club's website read.

"Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday."

Henry took over from Leonardo Jardim in October 2018 after a string of poor results, but the Arsenal legend's first managerial role has been nothing short of disastrous, with the club, which was the French champion as recently as 2016-2017, sitting currently 19th on the Ligue 1 ladder and still three points adrift of safety from relegation.

Henry, who helped Roberto Martinez guide Belgium to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals as an assistant, has managed only five wins from 20 games in charge at Monaco.