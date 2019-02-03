Fekir penalty ends PSG's unbeaten run

The defending champion, which was without star man Neymar due to injury, had won 18 games and drawn two prior to its visit to the Groupama Stadium, but it was handed its first loss thanks to goals from Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir.

When Angel Di Maria opened the scoring early it looked like a familiar story, however Lyon was writing its own script and dominated the opening period.

It got its reward through Dembele just after the half hour, and Fekir's penalty secured the three points – Lyon defending resolutely to cling on to a memorable victory.

It took PSG seven minutes to open the scoring, although it was grateful to some sloppy play from Houssem Aouar 30 yards from his own goal.

Aouar was caught in possession by the lively Draxler, the German racing towards the Lyon penalty area before laying it on a plate for Di Maria to score his fifth of the campaign.

Lyon quickly found some composure but Alphonse Areola was in fine form, the PSG keeper pulling off a string of fine saves to deny Bertrand Traore, Fekir and Memphis Depay.

For all his good work, it was an Areola mistake that enabled Lyon to restore parity, Dembele able to beat the goalkeeper to Leo Dubois' right-wing cross and head home from close range.

Di Maria saw a late chance cleared off the line by Jason Denayer - earning him a hug from Anthony Lopes - and it proved decisive as Lyon took the lead soon after the restart.

Three minutes into the second half Fekir was gifted a chance from 12 yards after Dembele had been fouled by Thiago Silva, the forward making no mistake with the penalty as he sent Areola the wrong way.

The goal sparked PSG into life and it laid siege on the Lyon goal but Lopes proved a formidable opponent, making key three sharp saves to deny Kylian Mbappe as the host hung on.