Zidane cool on Mbappe transfer talk

With Gareth Bale rumoured to be on his way out of the Spanish capital, speculation is rife about potential additions to Los Blancos' strike force and France international Mbappe is frequently linked with a lucrative move to Madrid.

Speaking ahead of his side's LaLiga clash with Athletic Club, Zidane confirmed he is in talks with his employers about the players he wants to bring in, but refused to shed light on the names on his list.

"You can ask and I will answer what I want. I will not get into anything - not names or anything," Zidane said.

"I talk to the club about the type of player I want, as I know that perfectly well, but not here."

Asked whether he had discussed Bale's future with the club's owners, Zidane replied: "We have not spoken about that, and we are just thinking about tomorrow's game, nothing else."

Madrid goes into its clash with Athletic trailing second-placed Atletico Madrid by four points and having won just one of its past three LaLiga matches.

Zidane warned that his side's seventh-placed visitor, which beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 last time out, would make life difficult for Madrid but backed his players to raise their game after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Leganes.

"Lately they have not lost many games and are playing much better than at the start of the season," Zidane said.

"A good team, Athletic have always been very difficult to play against, and tomorrow they will make it tough. But it's a good game for us to play well, play better.

"We have six games left to move this forward. We must play better before the season ends, to play well would be good for everyone. But in training we are getting better each week, and tomorrow we will try and show that on the pitch."