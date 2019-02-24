Morata scores at last to keep Atleti on track

The Spain striker had gone nine league matches without scoring, his worst run since January 2016 when he played for Juventus, but his clever finish after 31 minutes set Diego Simeone's side on its way before Saul Niguez added a late second.

Barcelona's battling 4-2 defeat of Sevilla left Atleti needing a good result to keep the pressure on in the title race, and Simeone named a strong side despite having only four days' rest from the UEFA Champions League victory over Juventus.

Atleti could have paid for a slow start, though, when Karl Toko Ekambi went through on goal, but he could only shoot straight at the legs of Jan Oblak.

Morata had been denied by a good save from Sergio Asenjo, but he made the most of his next opening, turning Filipe Luis' cross from the left beyond the goalkeeper with a smart first-time finish with his left foot.

Diego Costa replaced Morata 58 minutes in and twice failed to make the most of one-on-one chances, while Jose Gimenez should have done better with a header he sent into Asenjo's grasp via the turf.

Gerard Moreno saw a chance snuffed out by Filipe Luis after a fine Alvaro Gonzalez pass, but Villarreal never looked likely to snatch an equaliser before Saul made the result safe, lofting the ball over Asenjo and into the net after the covering Victor Ruiz misjudged the flight of the finish.