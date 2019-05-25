Premier League
Messi wins sixth European Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi claimed his sixth European Golden Shoe thanks to his 36 LaLiga goals for Spanish champion Barcelona.

Messi clinched the award, handed to the player with the most league goals in any of Europe's top-flight leagues, for the third consecutive year, beating Kylian Mbappe by three after Paris Saint-Germain's defeat on Saturday (NZST).

Mbappe needed to score five goals in PSG's Ligue 1 finale to collect the Golden Shoe, however, the French sensation could only manage one in a 3-1 loss at Reims.

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who most recently won the award for the 2014/2015 season.

The 31-year-old Messi led Barca to back-to-back LaLiga titles ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season.

Messi and Barcelona will face Spanish rival Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday (NZST).

