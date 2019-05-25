Messi wins sixth European Golden Shoe

Messi clinched the award, handed to the player with the most league goals in any of Europe's top-flight leagues, for the third consecutive year, beating Kylian Mbappe by three after Paris Saint-Germain's defeat on Saturday (NZST).

Mbappe needed to score five goals in PSG's Ligue 1 finale to collect the Golden Shoe, however, the French sensation could only manage one in a 3-1 loss at Reims.

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who most recently won the award for the 2014/2015 season.

The 31-year-old Messi led Barca to back-to-back LaLiga titles ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season.

Messi and Barcelona will face Spanish rival Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday (NZST).