Messi stars as Barca restores LaLiga lead

With Atletico Madrid having won earlier in the day to move level at the top, Barca reasserted its authority as first-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Messi paved the way for a routine victory at Camp Nou.

Messi was again at the heart of the hosts' best play, his shot being parried to the feet of the grateful Dembele to apply the finish inside the opening 10 minutes.

The Argentina star got in on the act himself in the final minute of the first half as Barca all but sealed the points before the interval.

Barca quickly seized the initiative as Dembele pounced to nutmeg Ruben Blanco after the goalkeeper had kept out Messi's low drive.

The visitors narrowly escaped further punishment when Blanco rushed out to thwart Dembele, with Jordi Alba turning the loose ball towards goal where Nestor Araujo was on hand to intervene.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was finally called into action in the 24th minute and the Barca keeper proved equal to Maxi Gomez's effort.

Messi doubled Barca's lead late in the half, calmly finishing from the edge of the box after Alba's searching pass had left Celta exposed.

Luis Suarez proved uncharacteristically wasteful when presented with a glorious chance to put the game to bed just past the hour mark, the forward shooting wide of the target with only Blanco to beat.

Blanco had stay sharp to deny Messi a second in a brief goalmouth scramble while Celta, despite enjoying more of the ball, continued to struggle in the final third.

Brais Mendez's effort had Ter Stegen diving low to his left, but that save was as comfortable as Barca's whole evening had been.