Meek loss dents Atleti's title bid

Atletico Madrid rounded off a miserable week with a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao as Inaki Williams and substitute Kenan Kodro struck in the second half, boosting LaLiga leader Barcelona's title bid.

Diego Simeone's side was dumped out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by Juventus in midweek, despite winning the first leg 2-0, and fell to a second successive defeat at San Mames, meaning Barca will go seven points clear with victory over Real Betis on Monday (NZDT).

Atleti struggled in front of goal throughout the match but felt it should have had a penalty prior to going behind when Mikel San Jose thwarted Alvaro Morata, but nothing was given.

Jose Gimenez failed to clear his lines with 17 minutes remaining, allowing Williams to steer in substitute Inigo Cordoba's cross, with Kodro completing the win just 27 seconds after coming on in the 85th minute.

