Atletico seemed set to be held at Ipurua and hand runaway leader Barcelona a further advantage, but instead cut the gap to six points.

Marko Dmitrovic made fine saves to deny Angel Correa and Diego Godin but the Eibar goalkeeper could do nothing about Atleti's 85th-minute winner.

After a spell of head tennis, Nikola Kalinic sent Koke clear in the right channel and his low cross was tapped in at the back post by Lemar.