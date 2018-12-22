Griezmann hits milestone goal as Atletico moves up

Espanyol produced a fine performance given its wretched form, but Atletico just about managed to earn the victory which moved it back above Sevilla at least until Monday (AEDT) thanks to Griezmann.

The visitors looked considerably more threatening in the first half, with Jan Oblak having to be at his best to deny Borja Iglesias and one-time Atletico striker Leo Baptistao.

But Espanyol's attacking threat fizzled out somewhat after the break and Atletico made the most of that, with Griezmann's penalty proving decisive and inflicting a sixth successive league defeat on Espanyol, its worst run since 2003.

Espanyol looked the more creative of the two sides early on and went close twice in the first 15 minutes, as Esteban Granero sent a chip just wide of the top-left corner, before Oblak had to be alert to tip a similar effort from Iglesias over.

Oblak made another vital stop in the 28th minute when parrying Baptistao's fierce 20-yard volley, although he had to rely on his left-hand post to stop the Brazilian's follow-up effort.

Atletico finally tested Diego Lopez just before the break, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper pushing a Griezmann volley wide.

The hosts looked more solid defensively after the interval and then found themselves ahead in the 56th minute, as Griezmann emphatically slammed a penalty into the roof of the net as a consequence of Koke being felled by a wild Granero kick.

Atletico should have rounded things off when Gelson Martins was tackled in the penalty area on the counter, but it had no impact on the score as the hosts held on at the other end.