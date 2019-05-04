Espanyol stuns Atletico to ignite UEL dream

Espanyol has now gone seven matches without a defeat, and is now looking at possible qualification for the UEFA Europa League next season.

Diego Godin's own goal on the stroke of half-time and Borja Iglesias's brace after the interval lifted the hosts to within three points of seventh-placed Real Valladolid, which plays Athletic Bilbao on Monday (AEST).

With the title lost last week to Barcelona, Atletico had little to play for, and it showed as it succumbed to a sixth league loss of the season.

Diego Simeone's men will be keen to produce a better display in their final two matches, however, with a point still required to prevent Real Madrid jumping up into second spot.

Atletico hosts Sevilla next weekend and finishes its campaign away to Levante seven days later.