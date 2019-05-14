Departing Griezmann thanks Atleti fans

Griezmann is anticipated to complete a switch to LaLiga champion Barcelona - 11 months on from spurning a move to Camp Nou - after announcing on Wednesday (AEST) that his five-year stint in Madrid is coming to an end.

A post from Atletico's official Twitter account on Tuesday read: "Antoine Griezmann has informed the club that he will not continue as a rojiblanco next season."

In a subsequent video released by the player and the club, Griezmann addressed Atleti's fans and expressed his gratitude.

"Hi everyone. After talking to 'El Cholo' [head coach Diego Simeone], and Miguel Angel [Gil Marin, Atleti's chief executive] and people from the board, I wanted to speak to you, Atletico fans, right away," said Griezmann.

"You, the fans, have always given me so much love, and I wanted to tell you that I've made the decision to leave, to experience different things and have new challenges.

"It’s been very hard for me to take this path, but I feel that it's what I need. I wanted to thank you for all the love you've given me in these five years, in which I've won my first important trophies with a club. They were incredible moments that I will always remember. The truth is you're in my heart.

"It isn't easy for a player to receive so much love and that's why I wanted to tell you today, so that you're the first to know after the coach and the club. Thank you very much for everything. You're in my heart. Thank you so much.

"These five years have been really incredible. I've enjoyed everything so much.

"I've given my all on the pitch, I've tried to behave well, when you have asked me for photos. I've tried to make the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano happy, as well as the many fans who come to our away games. I'm really grateful to all of you. Thank you so much, and goodbye."