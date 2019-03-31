Benzema strikes late to spare Madrid's blushes

Premier League
Karim Benzema scored in the 89th minute to earn Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 win at home to LaLiga's bottom side Huesca in Zinedine Zidane's second match since his return.

With Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal all out, Luca Zidane started in goal and Brahim Diaz made his full league debut for Madrid.

Huesca took an early lead against the understrength side named by the senior Zidane, with Cucho Hernandez beating the coach's son, but Isco equalised before half-time.

Dani Ceballos put Madrid in front before captain Xabier Etxeita headed in the equaliser for Huesca, but a shock was averted as Benzema produced an excellent late strike to give Zinedine Zidane two wins from two.

