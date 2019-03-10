Benzema brace gets Madrid back in the winner's circle

MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
After the home defeats to Barcelona and Ajax that ended its hopes of major honours this season, Madrid had already benefitted from a missed penalty and two disallowed Valladolid goals at the Jose Zorrilla before Anuar gave the host a 29th-minute lead.
But Raphael Varane was gifted an equaliser and Karim Benzema headed Los Blancos into a two-goal lead in the 59th minute, having dispatched a spot-kick eight minutes earlier.
Casemiro was sent off nine minutes from time for third-place Madrid, although Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric slotted in a fine fourth – taking attention away from speculation Jose Mourinho could replace Solari in the coming days, at least temporarily.