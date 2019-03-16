Barcelona's Vermaelen recovers from calf injury

The Belgian has not featured since Barca's 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Valladolid in mid-February after sustaining what club officials described as a "muscle overload" injury to the calf.

The 33-year-old was not named in Ernesto Valverde's squad for the trip to Real Betis, but he could be in contention for the visit of local rival Espanyol after the international break on 30 March.

Vermaelen has endured woeful luck with injuries in his career, missing lengthy periods at Arsenal because of fitness problems.

The issues continued after his move to Barca in 2014, robbing him of the chance of being consistently available for selection, particularly in his first season when he managed just a single LaLiga appearance.