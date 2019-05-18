Atletico farewells Griezmann and Godin with draw

The match marked the final time Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and Juanfran are likely to put on the Atletico shirt, but they could do little to prevent their side from falling behind in the first half.

Erick Cabaco gave Levante an early lead and Roger Marti seized on an error at the back from Thomas Partey to double his side's tally.

But the visitors pulled off the comeback, despite having Angel Correa sent off early in the second half, as Rodrigo and substitute Camello found a way through.

Atletico was behind with just six minutes played as Ruben Vezo headed the ball into the six-yard box and Cabaco converted past Antonio Adan, in for the injured Jan Oblak, with an improvised finish.

Koke produced a couple of good stops to thwart Filipe Luis and Griezmann in the space of three minutes, while Godin's downward header bounced off the ground and skimmed the post as the visitors responded strongly.

But a stray pass from Thomas 36 minutes in gifted Levante a second goal, with Roger the player to profit as he charged through and lifted the ball over Adan.

Diego Simeone's day went from bad to worse when Angel Correa was dismissed for kicking out at Chema Rodriguez after a challenge, VAR (video assistant referee) being used to overrule the referee's initial call to show just a yellow for the incident.

Atletico was given a lifeline 22 minutes from time thanks to Rodrigo's arrowed shot into the top corner of the net, and 18-year-old Camello marked his first appearance in the top flight by slotting home after Koke saw a shot blocked.