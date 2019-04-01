Atleti president rules out Griezmann exit

Speculation has once again surfaced in recent weeks that the France international will attempt to engineer a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona would appear to be the most likely destination, given their very public interest in the 28-year-old before he committed his future to Atleti ahead of last year's World Cup.

Speaking to Spanish TV show El Rondo, Cerezo said: "I can confirm 1,000 per cent that he will remain a player of Atletico Madrid next season."

Griezmann is likely to line up against Girona in LaLiga on Wednesday (NZDT) before Atleti travels to league leader Barca on Sunday.

The World Cup winner has scored 18 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season for Diego Simeone's side.